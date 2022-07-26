"Yeah, I got very comfortable" - Amanda Nunes agreed with Dana White's comments that she had lost her hunger ahead of Julianna Pena fight

Amanda Nunes' loss to Julianna Pena is widely regarded as the biggest upset in MMA history, topping the likes of GSP vs. Matt Serra and Tim Sylvia vs. Randy Couture.

Many opinions were cast into the MMA sphere about why exactly Nunes had lost following her bout with Pena.

Dana White, the UFC president, even gave his opinion, saying that he felt Nunes had become too comfortable and that her hunger was gone. With the rematch between Nunes and Pena taking place this weekend, Nunes was asked in an interview if she agreed with Dana White's assessment.

She admitted that she did in fact agree with White, stating:

"Yeah, I got very comfortable, and you want to enjoy your life when you do all the things that I did. I want to travel, I want to go see my family, I want to rest a little bit. And then the tendency is like, you slow down a little bit."

Nunes appears to be facing reality head on and doesn't seem to be running from the truth.

'The Lionness' is showing an acute level of self-awareness and humility by admitting that her success could well have played a part in her loss. It will be interesting to see if the broadening of perspective that Nunes gained through her defeat will make her more dangerous in her return.

Amanda Nunes may have renewed cardio in her rematch against Julianna Pena, says Michael Bisping

The much-anticipated rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is taking place this weekend. As such, the first fight has been a hot topic of conversation among MMA pundits.

Many speculate that the torch was passed during the first bout between Nunes and Pena and that the era of Nunes has possibly come to an end.

Michael Bisping, however, feels as though the fact that Nunes had COVID-19 prior to her last fight may have impacted her cardiovascular system. Alluding to her improved cardio, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Let's remember she was coming back from COVID, and I'm not making an excuse for her, but, apparently, it does affect your cardio. We saw in round 1, she went out there, and she looked like the better fighter."

Will Amanda Nunes be able to extend her legacy, or will Julianna Pena slay the biggest giant in women's MMA for a second straight time?

