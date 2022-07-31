Amanda Nunes took that ovaries joke seriously - Chris Curtis, Henry Cejudo, and other UFC fighters and fans react to 'The Lioness' reclaiming her bantamweight throne, call for Julianna Pena trilogy

The highly anticipated matchup between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title headlined UFC 277. Both bantamweights blew the roof off the American Airlines Center, delivering a thrilling 25-minute fight.

'The Lioness' proved that she is not past her prime by dominating the five-round fight and securing a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Various MMA personalities took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the five-round barn-burner at UFC 277. Tito Ortiz hailed the main event as the best women's fight in the promotion's history.

Belal Muhammad called for a third fight between Nunes and Pena.

Amanda Nunes is the only two-time double champion in UFC history

Only four fighters in UFC history have held two UFC titles simultaneously - Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, and Amanda Nunes. However, 'The Lioness' is the only one who has achieved that status twice after beating Julianna Pena at UFC 277 and reclaiming her throne at 135lbs.

The fight had a great story behind it. Prior to their first encounter at UFC 269, Nunes was on a 12-fight win streak that included wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie, and Cris Cyborg.

On the other hand, Pena had only won two of her last four fights before fighting 'The Lioness'. But that didn't matter come fight night as 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by submitting the Brazilian in the second round.

Nunes got a chance to avenge her loss on July 30. The rematch started on an exciting note as both bantamweights landed heavy shots in the first round. Nunes turned up the action in the second round and scored three knockdowns against Pena.

The Brazilian then mixed things up and scored multiple takedowns in the later rounds of the fight and landed brutal elbows on Pena. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' attempted numerous submissions from the bottom position, but Nunes always found a way out.

In the end, 'The Lioness' got her hand raised via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43 in her favor.

