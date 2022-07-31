Create
Amanda Nunes took that ovaries joke seriously - Chris Curtis, Henry Cejudo, and other UFC fighters and fans react to 'The Lioness' reclaiming her bantamweight throne, call for Julianna Pena trilogy

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena headlined UFC 277
Modified Jul 31, 2022 11:17 AM IST

The highly anticipated matchup between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title headlined UFC 277. Both bantamweights blew the roof off the American Airlines Center, delivering a thrilling 25-minute fight.

'The Lioness' proved that she is not past her prime by dominating the five-round fight and securing a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Various MMA personalities took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the five-round barn-burner at UFC 277. Tito Ortiz hailed the main event as the best women's fight in the promotion's history.

#ufc277 this has to be the best women’s fight in UFC history! #PenavsNunes2

Belal Muhammad called for a third fight between Nunes and Pena.

We need a trilogy

A few more tweets from MMA fighters and fans on Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 2 can be seen below:

@Amanda_Leoa took that ovaries joke REALLY seriously #UFC277
Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277
And new!!! Welcome back to Champ Champ status!!!#UFC277
Holy Moly what an amazing fight! #UFC277
Wow 🤩 @Amanda_Leoa is the woman Goat #ufc277
What a war! Both these ladies delivered, respect 👏 @VenezuelanVixen @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277
Big respect to the 2 time champ @Amanda_Leoa 😮‍💨😮‍💨 what a fight !! #ufc277
Going southpaw was a great strategy for Nunes. Girls that can go both ways are really winning
Still the goat. Well done @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277
We doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2
Two titles look good on you @Amanda_Leoa #ChampChampClub #UFC277 🏆🏆
Two elite champions elevating the sport for women again. I love to see it @Amanda_Leoa @VenezuelanVixen #UFC277
Nunes looked so dominant tonight! Showed that there was definitely something off in that first fight. Looked incredible coming into this week and showed her levels! #UFC277
Part 3 for sure!!
No chance Pena wins this, but holy crap she is tough as hell. She had no business surviving all that. Respect for her has grown x1000.
Amanda Nunes during round 2 #UFC277 https://t.co/uBgBTK1Dkp
@ufc @michaelirvin88 Peña is obviously tough as hell, no doubting but with that being said I don’t think we need an immediate rematch again. That was a pretty one sided fight, keep the division moving! #UFC277
@lionheartjill As much as Amanda dominated the last 3 rounds, Pena was always trying and was only an arm-bar, triangle away at any time. Showed her toughness, but Amanda "the lioness" is back. #UFC277
She lost, but Peña is a MONSTER!! Lets be real, we all knew Nunes was better…but I honestly didn’t know Peña was “5 round with Nunes strong”👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #UFC277
That right by Amanda Nunes was like a factory reset on a iPhone. Man! #UFC277 https://t.co/rbxHRJiMFQ

Amanda Nunes is the only two-time double champion in UFC history

Only four fighters in UFC history have held two UFC titles simultaneously - Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, and Amanda Nunes. However, 'The Lioness' is the only one who has achieved that status twice after beating Julianna Pena at UFC 277 and reclaiming her throne at 135lbs.

The fight had a great story behind it. Prior to their first encounter at UFC 269, Nunes was on a 12-fight win streak that included wins over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Germaine de Randamie, and Cris Cyborg.

On the other hand, Pena had only won two of her last four fights before fighting 'The Lioness'. But that didn't matter come fight night as 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by submitting the Brazilian in the second round.

Nunes got a chance to avenge her loss on July 30. The rematch started on an exciting note as both bantamweights landed heavy shots in the first round. Nunes turned up the action in the second round and scored three knockdowns against Pena.

Also Read Story Continues below

The Brazilian then mixed things up and scored multiple takedowns in the later rounds of the fight and landed brutal elbows on Pena. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' attempted numerous submissions from the bottom position, but Nunes always found a way out.

In the end, 'The Lioness' got her hand raised via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43 in her favor.

