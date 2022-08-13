“There’s nothing special about him” - Amir Naseri plans to dominate Jonathan Haggerty like his other opponents

Amir Naseri is ready to get his first win inside the circle when he returns for his sophomore effort at the highly anticipated ONE on Prime Video 1 event on August 26. Getting that first win will be much easier said than done, as the Iranian-Malaysian fighter is set to meet British striking star and former ONE world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in the bout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Naseri discussed the upcoming bout with the always tough Haggerty and was very honest about his opinion of ‘The General’.

“I feel like I’ve fought smart and technically sound fighters throughout my career, so I view Haggerty as someone similar. I’ve also defeated most of those fighters, so I see this ending the same. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. There’s nothing special about him.”

Fans and fighters alike may disagree with Naseri’s belief that there is nothing special about Haggerty. ‘The General’ is a two-time ISKA world champion, a former WBC Muay Thai world champion, and most importantly, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, a title that he dropped to the reigning world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Rodtang is the only fighter that Haggerty has lost to under the ONE Championship banner.

Amir Naseri showed his toughness against Muay Thai icon Saenchai in 2018

While there is no doubt that Amir Naseri will face a tough task in defeating Jonathan Haggerty on August 26, Naseri has shown his toughness and ability to hang with the best in the world throughout his 36-fight career. One of the best examples of this was the 2018 contest he had with Muay Thai legend Saenchai.

With more than 350 career wins, Saenchai is recognized as one of the most decorated strikers in Muay Thai history. Amir Naseri found himself with the opportunity to face the man himself during a tournament in Hat Yai, Thailand.

Unfortunately, Naseri came up short on the judges' scorecards, but the Iranian-Malaysian was able to take Saenchai to the limit with his high-quality striking and outstanding toughness. Speaking to ONE about the fight, Naseri admitted that he was excited, but did his best to treat it like any other fight in his career.

“I was excited, but honestly, it didn’t feel different than any other fight. It was just another fight.”

