Amir Naseri says he will finish Jonathan Haggerty, ‘The General’ responds

Amir Naseri may have lost in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael, but the Iranian-Malaysian fighter has an opportunity to get right back in the mix.

Returning to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1, Naseri will face creative British striker Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in a tournament alternate bout. The winner of the contest will become the official alternate should any other competitor in the tournament find themselves unable to compete in the next round.

On Instagram, Naseri posted an image of the ONE on Prime Video 1 promotional image and a caption letting the world know that he intends on finishing Haggerty when the two square off on August 26th.

“Boom 💥 super pumped for this stacked card on @onechampionship 161, looking forward to finishing former Champion Jonathan Haggerty and getting right back on top where I belong 💯🚀 let’s go!”

Never one to shy away from a war of words, Haggerty snapped back at Naseri in the comments, saying:

“You couldn’t finish your dinner”

Amir Naseri determined to prove he belongs among the best under the ONE Championship banner

Amir Naseri made his promotional debut at ONE 157 as part of the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Naseri looked set to make a splash, only to be dealt an early setback by Savvas Michael in the opening round of the tournament.

Naseri looks to right the wrong against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1. While speaking to ONE Championship, Naseri discussed the importance of fighting the best in the world to prove that he belongs in the same tier.

“I just want to prove that I’m one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters that have ever fought. I want to prove that by beating really good guys.”

For Jonathan Haggerty, getting back into the World Grand Prix is an unexpected opportunity following his withdrawal from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness. ‘The General’ looks prepared to make the most of it and believes his striking prowess is beyond the skills of his opponent. Speaking to ONE Championship, Haggerty said:

"My style is to just hurt my opponent, and I don't like to play around with them. I believe my style is a bit more aggressive and stronger, and I believe that I can beat him."

