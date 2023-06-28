Anatoly Malykhin already ‘dreaming’ about third belt after knocking out Arjan Bhullar

Days after becoming the promotion’s undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion, two-division world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin is already dreaming about adding a third belt to his collection.

ONE Friday Fights 22 delivered a night of incredible action from top to bottom, but perhaps no moment stood out more than Anatoly Malykhin’s second-round destruction of former heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar. The two behemoths met inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium after more than a year of hype and anticipation. Needless to say, their encounter did not disappoint.

From the opening bell, the Russian juggernaut put his power on display and delivered a dominant performance that ultimately led to his highlight-reel-worthy finish in round three.

Adding the unified ONE heavyweight world title to his collection, which already includes the ONE light heavyweight crown, Anatoly Malykhin is determined to make history once again by becoming MMA’s first-ever three-division world champion.

“I feel perfect, and I’m already dreaming about my next belt,” Malykhin said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

His next belt, the ONE middleweight world championship, currently resides around the waist of submission specialist Reinier de Ridder.

Malykhin called out ‘The Dutch Knight’ for an October clash in what would serve as a rematch of the pair’s December 2022 showdown at ONE on Prime Video 5. On that night, Malykhin scored a brutal first-round knockout to take de Ridder’s light heavyweight world title. Now, he has his sights set on taking the last remaining belt in de Ridder’s collection.

After his second-round destruction of Arjan Bhullar, do you want to see Anatoly Malykhin attempt to make history and challenge Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight world championship?

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

He's now an undisputed two weight champion at Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight. 13-0 with a 100% finish rate

