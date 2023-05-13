Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t let the cold bother him

Anatoly Malykhin was unfazed while sitting in an ice bath.

MMA fighters require various recovery methods to keep up with their endless training. One common way to heal the body is an ice bath, which can be a mental test for those sitting in them.

When it comes to Malykhin, he doesn’t seem to have any trouble sitting in freezing cold water, which was shown in a recent social media video. ONE posted the footage on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Icy ❄️ Can you withstand this type of cold? 🥶 @anmalykhin”

Anatoly Malykhin made his ONE Championship debut in March 2021, defeating Alexandre Machado with a first-round knockout. Six months later, the heavy-hitting Russian returned to the Circle for his second first-round knockout, which came against Amir Aliakbari.

In February 2022, ‘Sladkiy’ competed in an interim world title fight while reigning champion Arjan Bhullar was injured. Malykhin defeated Kirill Grishenko with a second-round knockout to claim the interim throne. Ten months later, the 35-year-old furthered his resume by knocking out Reinier de Ridder to claim the undisputed light heavyweight world championship.

Over the past year, Anatoly Malykhin has been scheduled twice for a unification heavyweight world title bout against Arjan Bhullar. Unfortunately, the matchup has been postponed twice, with Bhullar pulling out with an injury and a shift in broadcaster commitments the second time.

Bhullar vs. Malykhin is expected to take place at ONE Fight Night 12, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

