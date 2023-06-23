Anatoly Malykhin wants to complete golden hat trick at ONE Friday Fights 22

Anatoly Malykhin is already in possession of two golden straps in ONE Championship, and he now wants to make it three.

Well technically it’s going to be two world titles, but Malykhin has always been one to hold his ONE interim heavyweight world title in the highest regard.

Malykhin, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight world title, will take on ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a unification match for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The titanic meeting goes down this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

To drum up further anticipation, as well as to hype himself up, Malykhin declared that ONE Friday Fights 22 will be the moment he’ll have three physical belts in his person.

Malykhin shared a snippet of his face-off with Bhullar ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22 on Twitter.

“3 BELT TIME 🏆,” posted Malykhin.

Malykhin has been on an unstoppable rampage since arriving at ONE Championship in March 2021. ‘Sladkiy’ has posted a perfect 4-0 record with all four wins ending via devastating knockout.

The Russian slugger captured the ONE interim heavyweight world title when he snatched Kirill Grishenko’s soul in February 2022.

He then captured a second belt when he battered the once-undefeated Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world championship at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

Malykhin now seeks to end his rivalry against Arjan Bhullar this Friday. The two have been feuding for almost two years, and the rightful owner of the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title will ultimately be settled in Bangkok.

