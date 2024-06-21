Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen and 4 other matchups between fighters too far past their prime

When fighters compete, it is often two men or women of high-level skill and world-class athleticism. However, in some cases, there are combat sports athletes who overstay their welcome in the industry, such is the case with the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen trilogy bout.

The matchup took place this past weekend under an exhibition boxing rule-set, and it fell well below the standard set by their two prior clashes. It stood to reason, as both men are over-the-hill. Unfortunately, they aren't the only fighters, from both MMA and boxing, to attempt to resist Father Time.

Age, however, comes for everyone, and it shows nearly every single time two combat sports athletes who are past their prime try to turn back the clock. It doesn't always go well.

#5 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., Fighter Sport: Boxing

Mike Tyson has drawn significant attention for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. 'Iron Mike' will be 58 years old, 21 years older than 'The Problem Child.' by the time of their fight. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Tyson has taken part in a fight long after his prime. He previously faced Roy Jones Jr.

What made their fight notable, however, was that Jones was just as over-the-hill as Tyson was, who was 54 at the time, while Jones was 51. They crossed swords in an exhibition bout, and despite Tyson looking better than expected, that was only because of how poorly Jones had aged.

Jones was never a technical boxing master. Much of his success was due to his speed and explosiveness, both of which vanish with age. Neither man looked elite, and the bout ended in a split-draw as per the exhibition boxing rule-set.

#4 Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Fighter Sport: MMA

The penultimate win of Fedor Emelianenko's all-time great MMA run came against fellow legend Qutinon 'Rampage' Jackson. Both fighters met under the Bellator banner at Bellator 237 in 2019. However, neither man was in their prime, not even close. Emelianenko was 43 years old, while Jackson was 42.

At the time, Emelianenko had hit a rough patch. While he wasn't on a losing streak, he had suffered more losses in close order than he had during his prime. 'Rampage' was also in the twilight of his career, and it showed. Both men's physiques were far less impressive than before, and the bout was short.

While Emelianenko looked better, he wasn't as quick as he used to be. Jackson, though, was plodding and much slower, suffering an early TKO for his troubles.

#3 Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock, Fighter Sport: MMA

Legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Royce Gracie is one of the most important figures in MMA, having helmed the UFC's first five events. However, he massively overstayed his welcome in combat sports, with a career spanning from 1993 to 2016, during which he established a rivalry with another icon in Ken Shamrock.

The two men have faced each other three different times. Their third outing, however, happened far too late into their lives. Gracie was 49 years old at the time, and hadn't fought in 9 years. Shamrock, by comparison, was 52. Neither man resembled even the shadows of their past, but fought nonetheless.

Bellator 149 played host to the bout, and both men looked every bit their age. Shamrock, though, had aged worse, suffering a first-round TKO from someone he would have had a striking advantage over years earlier.

#2 Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield, Fighter Sport: Boxing

Vitor Belfort was once one of the most feared strikers in MMA, having ruled as the UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC 12 Tournament champion. Moreover, he held the record for the most knockouts in the promotion's history, which has since been surpassed, and he is now third. His heyday, though, was years ago.

Check out Vitor Belfort TKO'ing Evander Holyfield:

Nevertheless, the Brazilian legend staged a comeback... in boxing. In late 2021, he crossed swords with all-time great heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout. At the time, 'The Phenom' was 44 years old, while Holyfield was much older at 58.

Holyfield, who would have easily outboxed the fast but limited Belfort in his prime, was simply too old. He lost via first-round TKO, after stumbling and getting dropped several times in round one. Belfort didn't look nearly as fast as he used to, but Holyfield looked too old to do anything but take a beating.

#1 Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen, Fighter Sport: Boxing

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen are old rivals from MMA, having helmed one of the most lucrative eras in UFC middleweight history. Silva, an all-time great striker and former middleweight champion, twice defended his title against Sonnen, a gutsy, trash-talking wrestler.

Check out Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen's boxing match:

The possibility of a trilogy was always there, but no one wanted to see it in boxing, given Sonnen's distinct lack of striking ability and power. Furthermore, no one wanted to see it now, with Silva at 49 years old, and Sonnen at 47. Yet, the boxing match happened anyway last weekend, and both men looked old.

They were slow, especially Silva, and neither fighter could muster up any sting behind their punches. According to Silva, it was due to the exhibition rule-set prohibiting knockouts. So, after five rounds, the bout was ruled a split-draw.