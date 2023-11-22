Anderson Silva wants legalized doping, Top-ranked UFC lightweight injured, Piers Morgan hits back at Andrew Tate: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will UFC legend Anderson Silva's controversial comments regarding performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), as well the news of Dan Hooker's latest injury. Also, Piers Morgan comes with receipts in regards to his blockbuster interview with Andrew Tate.

#3. Fans react to Anderson Silva's call for legalized doping in MMA

Anderson Silva is widely considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. The Brazilian was recently rewarded with that fact by being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame back in July.

Despite his previous dominance in the octagon, however, 'Spider' also had his run-in with USADA. During the twilight of his career, Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on multiple occasions.

Recently the Brazilian then put himself in the firing line by commenting on the use of PED's in the sport of MMA. He controversially admitted he'd be open to see legalized use for fighters in the cage to help prevent injuries.

Expand Tweet

Anderson Silva's comments have seen him recieve backlash from fans, with many labeling him a 'cheat'. One fan wrote:

"Steroid cheat is in favor of athletes using steroids, Shocker"

Another wrote:

"Hes in favor because he was on the sauce most of his career lol"

Check out more reactions here.

#2. Dan Hooker withdraws from UFC bout against Bobby Green due to injury

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has been forced to withdraw from his co-main event bout against Bobby Green next weekend.

'The Hangman' dropped the news during an interview with Submission Radio, where he revealed he had re-broken the same arm that he also injured during his epic UFC 290 split decision victory over Jalin Turner.

The No.9-ranked lightweight said:

"I'm alright, boys, been better. I was sparring yesterday, blocked a bit of a kick, got in for an X-Ray, she's casted... Yeah, it's broken. It just broke in the same place and it kind of is what it is. It is what it is. I took a risk. I obviously came back a little quicker than - yeah, like it's all on me, brother.

Check out Hooker's comments here:

Expand Tweet

#1. Piers Morgan posts evidence of Andrew Tate's webcam operation following explosive interview

Piers Morgan recently came with receipts by posting evidence of Andrew Tate's webcam operation on social media.

The controversial internet personality recently sat down with Morgan in a back-and-forth interview. Piers Morgan asked multiple questions about the charges Tate is facing, which include the alleged exploitation of women and forcing them to appear on webcams.

'Cobra' denied any wrongdoing and stressed that he believed he was just being nice by offering women a job.

Following the interview, Pier Morgan then took to X (Formerly Twitter), where he posted an old clip of Andrew Tate, who was explaining how he 'made' women work for him:

"My MO - was to find girls, make them love me, and make them work for me."

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet