Piers Morgan posts damning evidence of Andrew Tate's webcam operation after heated back-and-forth during interview

Piers Morgan recently clapped back at Andrew Tate by posting damning evidence of his webcam operation after their heated back-and-forth exchange during an interview.

The former kickboxer took offense when it was insinuated that he used the 'loverboy method' when approaching women. During the exchange, Tate stressed that he was being nice rather than manipulating women into doing anything they didn't feel comfortable with.

Piers Morgan took to his X account, where he posted a clip of the influencer saying the opposite with regards to his webcam operation. In the clip, Andrew Tate mentions that he has a course on his website that teaches men how he got women to fall in love with him, then work for him and make him rich, saying:

"On Cobratate.com I have my PHD program...PHD is a Pimpin Ho*s Degree...That teaches basically how I got girls, how I met girls, how I got girls to fall in like me, how I got girls to fall in love with me, to work on webcam for me. Cause that's what I did, that was my MO - was to find girls, make them love me, and make them work for me, and that's how I got rich."

Like his interview with UFC CEO Dana White, Piers Morgan has shown that he has great skill in getting his guests open more than they typically would in other interviews. The second part of his interview with Andrew Tate is scheduled to air tonight, so it will be interesting to see whether there are any other heated exchanges.

Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate clash over loverboy method

Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate had a heated discussion that saw the journalist challenge the influencer on how he describes the loverboy method.

Morgan reposted a clip from the interview, where the TV journalist pressed the issue of how Tate utilizes the loverboy method. He brought a clear definition of the term and clapped back when 'Top G' was denying it, saying:

"The loverboy method is when perpetrators woe victims with prospect of a loving relationship until they can be forced into abusive situations or a form of slavery...That's actually what it means."

