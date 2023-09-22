Andrew Tate has a fan in UFC star Colby Covington, who admits he tries to 'model' himself after the influencer

Colby Covington and Andrew Tate are no strangers to controversy. In fact, the former UFC interim welterweight champion plays a character that deliberately courts controversy to generate as much fan attention as possible. For this reason, it should come as no surprise that he has outed himself as an Andrew Tate fan.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch, 'Chaos' expressed admiration for Tate, a former kickboxer-turned-social media influencer who is embroiled in countless controversies, ranging from his widely criticized misogynistic takes and the human trafficking and sexual assault charges he is now facing.

Nevertheless, Covington showed no hesitation in associating himself with such a shunned public figure, saying (at 32:31 minutes) the following when asked for his opinion on Andrew Tate:

"I think that people are trying to paint them in a bad light and project something onto them that's not true. I have no problems with those guys, I actually look up to those guys, I think they're very well-spoken and, you know, I try and model myself a little bit sometimes like those guys."

Watch the interview below:

According to Colby Covington, he believes that the Tate brothers are victims of mischaracterization. He is not the only UFC fighter to express admiration for them, as Aljamain Sterling was once pictured in their company and even tweeted his support for them, leading to condemnation from the MMA fandom.

Sean O'Malley, who recently defeated Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title, is another fighter who has outed himself as a Tate fan, having taken pictures with him in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 280. Similarly, unbeaten phenom Khamzat Chimaev invited him to watch his next fight in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294.

What is Andrew Tate's MMA record?

While Andrew Tate is better known for his kickboxing run when it comes to his stint as a combat sports athlete, which peaked with success as an ISKA world champion, he also had a short-lived career as a mixed martial artist. All of his MMA bouts, of which there were only three, took place in Ultimate Warrior Challenge.

He won two of his three fights, one victory being by way of first-round knockout. However, he lost one fight by unanimous decision to Reza Meldavian.