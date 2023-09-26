Andrew Tate jail charges: Why was the controversial internet celebrity imprisoned? Here’s everything you need to know

Polarizing social media influencer Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were arrested by the Romanian government in Bucharest in December 2022.

Expand Tweet

After successfully challenging their incarceration in March, 'Cobra' and his brother were released from jail in Romania, but their freedom was limited as they were placed under house arrest.

However, the self-proclaimed "Top G" won an appeal at the Bucharest Court last month, resulting in his release from house arrest. The Tate brothers were accused of r*pe, human trafficking, and running a criminal outfit that sexually abused young women.

Expand Tweet

Following the indictment of Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women in June, the Bucharest Court of Appeal recently issued a ruling.

This decision places geographic limitations on all four individuals, restricting them to Bucharest Municipality and the adjacent Ilfov County, unless they obtain prior judicial permission.

The former kickboxer's trial has garnered substantial media attention, as the Tate brothers still continue to assert their innocence while claiming that their arrest was orchestrated by influential figures they cryptically refer to as 'The Matrix.'

Sean Strickland criticises Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland is distinctly different from many UFC fighters who appear to support Andrew Tate's teachings. Known for his unfiltered nature, 'Tarzan' has advised his followers to stop idolizing Tate.

In a recent YouTube video with Chris Curtis, Strickland strongly criticized 'Cobra' for promoting the idea that a person's self-worth should be determined by materialistic things like luxury cars and stylish clothing.

The UFC middleweight champion also stated that he believes the former kickboxer lacks the courage to face him in person:

"I'm telling you right now if you meet a girl and she doesn't want to be with you if you drive a Hyundai Accent, she ain't the fu*king one. If Andrew Tate was right here he wouldn't even make eye contact with me. He is so fu*king scared of me... I'm going to keep rocking my Hyundai Accent, we're going to keep making money."

Check out Strickland's comments below (from 8:30):