Andrew Tate, a well-known social media personality with a reputation for being provocative and controversial, has received an unwelcome update regarding his legal situation.

He and his brother Tristan were released from prison in Romania after successfully appealing their detention, but their freedom has been limited as they have been placed under house arrest.

Unfortunately, for the Tate brothers, their confinement is set to continue for at least another 30 days after a Romanian court decided to extend their house arrest. This development may come as a disappointment to the self-professed 'Top G', who has been vocal about his desire to clear his name and move past the legal issues he has been facing.

In response to the latest developments in his ongoing legal battle, Andrew Tate expressed his thoughts on the matter via a post on Twitter. He remarked:

"30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I haven't been free for a single day this year. The battle rages against Shaitan."

The former kickboxer's legal woes escalated significantly last December when he and his brother Tristan were taken into custody in their country of residence in Romania. They face a slew of serious charges, including allegations of human trafficking, participation in organized crime, and rape. The controversial social media figure vehemently denies all of the accusations.

Despite his claims of innocence, Andrew Tate's requests for bail were repeatedly denied, leaving him in legal limbo for several months. On March 31st, he was finally granted the opportunity to appeal his detention and was subsequently released from prison, albeit under house arrest.

Tristan Tate and brother Andrew Tate have shown an interest in acquiring BuzzFeed

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate have expressed a strong desire to acquire the prominent media entity BuzzFeed amidst reports of the company's plan to lay off 15% of its workforce and shutter its news division, BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed News has gained a reputation for its award-winning investigative journalism, operating as a distinct entity within the BuzzFeed network. However, it appears that the news division is facing significant financial losses, estimated to be around $10 million annually. Consequently, some of the company's major shareholders have reportedly called for CEO Jonah Peretti to consider shutting down the news operations.

In the midst of these developments, Tristan Tate took to Twitter to express his interest in potentially acquiring BuzzFeed, while the younger Tate tweeted:

"Hey @BuzzFeed are you for sale? Me and @Cobratate are interested."

