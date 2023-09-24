Angela Lee all pumped up to witness Stamp and Ham Seo Hee throw it down in Singapore

There’s no question that ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will bring in the entertainment factor in terms of great action and great moments.

With some of the most competitive fights in company history due to take place on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, is truly ready to see how the major event will unravel.

Answering fan questions on Reddit’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Thursday, Lee expressed how excited she is to see her fellow atomweights fight for the interim world title.

Read the exchange below:

Strange_Minimum 3890 asked:

“Hi Angela! What bouts are you looking forward to seeing next week?”

Angela Lee responded back in big caps:

“STAMP VS SEO HEE HAM!”

Angela Lee's Ask Me Anything answer

Indeed, former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex and No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee are keeping the hype train going with their rivalry as they head towards ONE Fight Night 14.

Thus far, Stamp has had a legendary career dominating two world-class sports before tackling MMA full-time. Since transitioning to MMA, Stamp has been even more fun to watch.

Stamp has grown into a vicious striking machine, who has the tenacious ability to end fights using her fists. Moreover, she’s a well-rounded grappler, which comes as a welcoming surprise aside from her many talents.

If Stamp defeats South Korean slugger Ham Seo Hee, she will not only become a rare three-sport world champion but also earn her ticket to unify the belt with Angela Lee in a rematch.

Ham, on the other hand, has long wished for a world title opportunity after vacating her Rizin atomweight title to join ONE Championship in 2021. She defeated big names in the division including Denice Zamboanga and Itsuki Hirata to secure her spot in the rankings.

Now, two of the best atomweights on the planet - besides Angela Lee- will take the stage next week to prove their striking supremacy for all the world to see.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.