“I knew I would be okay again” – Stamp Fairtex says defeat to Angela Lee didn’t shatter her spirit

Stamp Fairtex has reflected on how her loss against Angela Lee helped her evolve as a fighter.

In March 2022, Stamp challenged Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title. The Thai superstar had her moments during their fight at ONE on Prime Video 2, but she ultimately endured a second-round rear-naked choke loss.

During a recent interview with ONE, the 25-year-old discussed the effect of her loss against Lee, saying:

“Not at all. I just needed to take a short break. Then, I will return as a better version of myself. I just needed a break to heal my body, mind, and calm my nerves. After that, I knew I would be okay again.”

In September 2022, Stamp Fairtex bounced back from her world title defeat by securing a unanimous decision win against Jihin Radzuan.

Stamp’s next fight would be a kickboxing bout against ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak, which she won by split decision on January 13 of this year. Four months later, the Thai superstar won her latest MMA bout with a second-round body-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson.

The 25-year-old’s ongoing win streak led to a massive opportunity later this month. On September 29, Stamp will headline ONE Fight Night 14 against Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight world title.

Stamp plans to become the first fighter in promotional history to hold a world title in three sports — MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. It’ll be easier said than done, as Ham has a 3-0 record since making her ONE debut in September 2021.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee is one of three female world title matchups scheduled for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.