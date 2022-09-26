Angela Lee sends an ominous message to Xiong Jing Nan with a smile

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee has sent an ominous message to her long-time rival with her signature thug smile.

Lee and Xiong Jing Nan are slated to headline ONE on Prime Video 2 in a high-stakes championship bout. The event is set to be broadcast live on September 30 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The historic trilogy is expected to be another one for the ages as Angela Lee goes for her second attempt at double champ status.

After weeks of trash-talking between the two women, Angela Lee took to Instagram to have her last say. In a recent interview that she did with Inside Fighting, Lee gave Xiong a final message before their showdown.

She said:

“I’m gonna take you out. I hope you’re ready!”

‘Unstoppable’ is oozing with confidence heading towards her second attempt at winning strawweight gold.

She returned to action earlier this year at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary extravaganza, ONE X, after spending the last two years on maternity leave. Lee toiled for long days in the gym to get herself back into shape and prepare for her first world title defense against Thai phenom Stamp Fairtex.

After facing some adversity on the feet in the form of a brutal liver shot to the body, Lee re-adjusted her game plan and staged a heroic comeback.

Not without struggle, the mother-of-one retained her belt in scintillating fashion with a beautiful rear-naked choke, sending the surging Thai superstar back home to cut her losses.

Understanding the sacrifices she’s made to get to this moment, fans will definitely see Lee work her rival to the bone until she’s named the first female two-division world champion on September 30.

Angela Lee doesn’t hate Xiong Jing Nan, but doesn’t have to like her either

Angela Lee means what she says and says what she means. Lee and Xiong have a three-year-long history, but that doesn’t mean they’ve developed a close friendship in-between.

With Xiong threatening to knock her out like she did in their first matchup in 2019, the mom-champ appears to remain unfazed by her taunts. As Lee explained in the same interview, the objective remains the same whether they get along or not.

‘Unstoppable’ said the following:

“I don’t necessarily like her but do I hate her? No. You know, at the end of the day, we’re professionals. We get in there, we got a job to do.”

