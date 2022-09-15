“They're a huge inspiration” - Angela Lee says Venus and Serena Williams two of the greatest athletes of all time

ONE women’s atomweight world champion, Angela Lee, called two of the world’s greatest female tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, a “huge inspiration.”

23-time Grand Slam World Champion Serena Williams made her last professional appearance at the 2022 US Open after dominating the sport for more than two decades.

Arguably considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, her legendary journey and the impact Serena and Venus have made on women’s sports overall, haven’t been lost on Angela Lee.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee said:

“Recently, I watched ‘King Richard’ and I think that Venus and Serena Williams are definitely two of the greatest athletes of all time. And I think of them as strong females leading the way. Yeah, I definitely think that they're a huge inspiration. And they're just huge, their success and where they came from, to where they are now. It's very inspiring.”

The movie (King Richard) follows the Williams sisters and their father Richard Williams, the eponymous hero of their success story, out of the neighborhoods of Compton and into Venus’ first professional outing in Oakland, California.

The father-daughter bond and a father’s ambition to raise future world champions strongly correlates with the Lee family and Angela Lee’s deep relationship with her own father, Ken Lee.

After years of training under her father at United MMA, ‘Unstoppable’ defied all odds and became the youngest world champion in MMA history in 2016.

Six years later, the young trailblazer isn’t slowing down as she looks to become the next two-division world champion on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Angela Lee confident Xiong Jing Nan will face an improved version of ‘Unstoppable’

Angela Lee is pumped and ready to give strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan more than just a run for her money.

With millions of American fans tuning in to watch the second installment of fights on Amazon Prime Video, the Singapore-American athlete is confident she will outperform her strawweight contemporary to become the promotion’s first female two-division MMA world champion.

Lee explained her reasoning while speaking to ONE Championship:

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

The pair have a long history that involved challenging each other’s crowns in the past. Moving on to their third encounter for Lee’s second attempt at strawweight gold, the submission specialist hopes to make this one count and make a long-lasting impact on women’s MMA.

