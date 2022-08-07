“Venus & Serena Williams have done so much for this sport and we want to give them a great last experience in Toronto" - Canadian Open tournament director Karl Hale

Canadian Open tournament director Karl Hale recently spoke at length about Venus and Serena Williams' contributions to tennis. Hale also stressed that he is keen for the Williams sisters to have a great tournament at this year's edition as it could well be their last appearance at the National Bank Open.

Venus and Serena Williams are both into their 40s and have confirmed their participation at the 2022 Canadian Open. But with age and injuries catching up, it seems very unlikely that both legends will return for the tournament next year.

Speaking to the tournament website, Hale revealed that he shares a special bond with the Williams sisters.

“The two of them have a really special place with me and I have a very close relationship with them,” said Hale. “They’ve done so much for this sport and we want to give them a great (possibly) last experience in Toronto."

The former tennis player further added that ticket sales at his event had "gone through the roof" once fans found out that the sisters had confirmed their presence.

"The fans have reacted just incredibly since we announced that they’re playing, and ticket sales have gone through the roof," he added. "It’s just tremendous for us to have them here in Toronto.”

"Playing Serena Williams here in 2019 was really important for Bianca Andreescu" - Karl Hale on why the Canadian Open has been instrumental in preparing Canadian players for stardom

Bianca Andreescu after beating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open

During the interview, Karl Hale also highlighted how the Canadian Open acts as an instrumental stepping stone for young Canadian players to make the jump to the next level, as it did for Bianca Andreescu in 2019.

Andreescu won the 2019 Canadian Open after Serena Williams retired against the former in the final. The Canadian then went on to win the US Open in the following weeks, beating Williams in the summit clash.

“Playing Serena Williams here in 2019 was really important for Bianca because when she walked out on the court at the US Open and saw Serena, it wasn’t new. She had experienced that two weeks prior, so she was really relaxed and totally fine," Hale said. "The pipeline is continuing with these younger players and this tournament is the first place where people get exposed to them. This tournament really helps the Canadian players in many facets.”

Hale also briefly elaborated on his role as tournament director, explaining how he always strives to ensure that players have the best possible experience at the Canadian Open.

“Every time you think you’re finished for the night, you get a text or a phone call from an agent or player or a staff member about something to do for the next day,” said Hale. “We just try to really make sure the players have a great experience to keep them coming back. There’s a lot involved in that. You want to make them happy and meet or exceed their expectations.”

