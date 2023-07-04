Anthony Smith: I got COVID-19 vaccine to keep my job, even though my mom died from booster shot

Anthony Smith recently opened up on the loss of his mother while discussing a heart attack suffered by Bellator featherweight Cris Lencioni. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger pinned the loss of his mother on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' stated:

"She got sick immediately after getting her booster. She was fairly healthy, but she got sick immediately after that. So, she got her booster and was in a coma in like two weeks. I've always kind of thought, 'I don't know, it just doesn't make any sense.' That was really weird, right? Then recently Pfizer came out and said people over 60, on their final booster, they had to come out and say that there's a higher risk of stroke. That's essentially what ended up happening to my mom."

Smith added:

"I'm vaccinated and I end up with a blood clot. What are the chances of that? I've never had any issues at all. I'm really really healthy and then I end up with a blood clot.... I did it to keep my job."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments on the COVID-19 vaccine below:

Smith's mother passed away in May of 2022. He developed blood clots later in the year after flying to Paris immediately following surgery. It is unclear if there is any connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and the two incidents.

When will Anthony Smith's next fight take place?

Anthony Smith fought just once since September of last year when he faced Johnny Walker in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4 in May. 'Lionheart' was defeated via unanimous decision in a strange bout where he accused his opponent of trying to hurt his family.

Check out the footage of Anthony Smith's claims below:

While there had been rumors that the No.7-ranked light heavyweight could retire following the bout, he quickly shot those talks down. Smith's opponent for his next bout has now been revealed. The former light heavyweight title challenger will rematch Ryan Spann at UFC on ESPN 49.

The card, which is headlined by Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will take place in Singapore in August. The pair previously faced off in September 2021. Smith won the bout via first-round submission. It was his last win as he has lost both bouts since. 'Lionheart' holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 36-18, while 'Superman' is 21-8.

