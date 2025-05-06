Are Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad heading toward a bitter fallout? A closer look at welterweight champion's stark warning to P4P king

The MMA community has speculated whether Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad could compete in a champion vs. champion bout after the Dagestani expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion.

It appears as though the reigning lightweight champion is keeping a close eye on the outcome of 'Remember The Name's upcoming title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. But the Chicago native recently issued a stark warning to the pound-for-pound king not to bother and set his sights on his own division.

Makhachev and Muhammad have become close friends in recent years after the latter spent some time training with Khabib Nurmagomedov. With that in mind, they seemingly made a pact never to fight each other, but an opportunity to further cement his legacy could be enticing for the lightweight champion.

Belal Muhammad issues stark warning to Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev expressed interest in moving up to 170 pounds, and Della Maddalena becoming champion could certainly set the stage for an immediate title shot.

Despite Makhachev's desire to capture the welterweight championship, preferably against Della Maddalena, Muhammad issued a stark warning for the lightweight champion to set his sights elsewhere.

During his latest appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, 'Remember The Name' mentioned that the Dagestani shouldn't bother waiting to see whether the Australian dethrones him and instead remain at 155 pounds:

"Get your fight signed, I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. Start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, you're good."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Could Islam Makhachev challenge Belal Muhammad if he retains his welterweight championship?

Islam Makhachev has no shortage of appealing matchups should he decide to move up to welterweight or remain at lightweight.

There has been speculation that if Belal Muhammad retains his welterweight championship, Makhachev will remain at lightweight and defend his title against Ilia Topuria during International Fight Week. However, the reigning lightweight champion challenging 'Remember The Name' instead is still very much a possibility should they abandon the pact that they made.

Makhachev set the record for most consecutive successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history earlier this year and is currently No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings. Based on that resume, he definitely has the credentials to receive a title shot if he requested it, even if it is against Muhammad.

Makhachev and Muhammad would match up well with each other as they both use their wrestling to their advantage, which could set the stage for striking to be the determining factor in who walks out of their potential bout as the winner.

Check out the UFC's post following Islam Makhachev's latest win below:

