Ariel Helwani comments on speculation that he's secretly UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi

Ariel Helwani is being tried by the internet for secretly being UFC bantamweight fighter Aiemann Zahabi. In a recent post made on Twitter by ESPN MMA, a picture of both men arranged next to each other shows there is indeed an uncanny resemblance between the two.

Who are Ariel Helwani and Aiemann Zahabi?

Ariel Helwani has been an MMA journalist and social media host for over a decade now. Interviewing some of the most elite fighters from the UFC roster, he has observed the action from close-quarters to formulate opinions for his audience. However, he is now being humorously mistaken for UFC bantamweight contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Hailing from Quebec, Canada, Aiemann Zahabi is a professional Canadian mixed martial artist. Brother of Tristar gym head trainer Firas Zahabi, Aiemann amassed a record of six wins and zero losses before joining the UFC. Although it wasn't exactly all sunshine and rainbows for the 33-year old, his recent knockout victory against Drako Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 19 impressed many.

In reaction to ESPN's post, the internet went into an absolute frenzy leaving no choice for Ariel Helwani but to respond. Speaking with Daniel Cormier on the DC & Helwani show, the latter was seen soaking up the moment by refusing to dispel the rumor. In an attempt to keep the keep the banter going, Ariel Helwani said:

"I've been trying to tell you about Helwani boxing for about a year now. Here's one of our prized students. By the way, where does he come from? Montreal! Have you ever seen us in the same room? No! All I 'am saying is, there's something there!"

Helwani: I've been trying to tell you about Helwhiny boxing.

DC: What do you mean, you didn't teach the guy to box



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



DC *and still* working hard to get Ariel to get a rein in his delusional ego 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bom4Fkl6da — Nonlinear Horse (@NonlinearHorse) February 22, 2021

Aiemann Zahabi is an up and coming fighter from an esteemed and well-reputed gym. Under the watchful eye of his older brother Firas, he is expected to stay active in the octagon for the foreseeable future. According to reports by MMA reporter and content editor Aaron Bronsteter, Aiemann Zahabi has signed a four-year contract to stay with the UFC. His bout with Drako Rodriguez was the first of the new contract. The Canadian is expected to fight as soon as June, this year.

