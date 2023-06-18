Arjan Bhullar disregards Anatoly Malykhin’s dangerous KO power

Arjan Bhullar doesn’t think much of Anatoly Malykhin’s power.

With an undefeated record and a 100% finish rate, all knockouts, inside the Circle, Anatoly Malykhin has emerged as one of the most feared heavyweights in all of the mixed martial arts. But if you ask Arjan Bhullar, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion is less than impressed by the Russian juggernaut’s jaw-dropping power.

“Absolutely. Like I said, he’s dangerous, and I respect that, but anyone over 200 pounds is dangerous,” Bhullar said of Malykhin during an interview with MMA Underground. [1:25 onwards]

Arjan Bhullar is no stranger to scoring his own impressive knockouts. In 11 career wins, ‘Singh’ has four victories by way of knockout, including his ONE world title win over Brandon Vera in May 2021. Unfortunately, that was the last time we’d seen Bhullar in action as he has endured lengthy negotiations with the promotion as well as injuries that have kept him on the shelf.

During his time away from the cage, Anatoly Malykhin has risen from the ashes, capturing both the interim ONE heavyweight world title and the ONE light heavyweight championship and becoming a veritable fan favorite in the process. On June 23, the two heavyweight behemoths will square off to unify their heavyweight gold and determine who the best in the world truly is.

It all goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next Friday as part of the promotion’s ONE Friday Fights series. Fans in North America can catch ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

