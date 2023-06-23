Arjan Bhullar on first time visiting India since COVID: “It was great to get back on the subcontinent”

Nearly three years after the pandemic lockdown, ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar finally got the chance to return to his roots and visit India.

The Indian-Canadian fighter spent some weeks in India recently to promote his upcoming unification world title against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The 37-year-old veteran has always talked about using his platform to elevate the sport of MMA in India. This year, he got his wish, appearing on major broadcasting sports networks like NBA India and ESPN studios as part of his campaign to connect with some MMA fans and spread awareness of his next fight.

Ahead of his return this Friday, Bhullar got a chance to speak to the South China Morning Post (SCMP MMA) to share a bit about his time in India. He began by saying:

“Absolutely. I haven't been back to India since before COVID. So it was great to get back on the subcontinent and mix it up with the fans.”

Arjan Bhullar made his quick rise to the top in ONE Championship back in 2019, after defeating Mauro Cerilli to earn a shot at the world title against long-reining world champion ‘The Truth’ Brandon Vera the following year.

It took Bhullar nearly six and a half minutes to finish Vera by technical knockout and become the first Canadian of Indian descent to win a championship world title in MMA. His victory made massive headlines across the MMA community, especially in India where the majority of fight fans generally live.

Now, Bhullar has finally come out of the woodwork to defend his world title status for the first time since his two-year layoff on June 23. Fans expect nothing but a whirlwind of entertainment and fun when Bhullar and Malykhin settle their differences inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

