Anatoly Malykhin says people know who ‘the real champion is’ and he wants to prove it

Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin wants to get rid of the “interim” label on the ONE heavyweight world title he holds as he plunges back into action this week.

‘Sladkiy’ will battle reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a long-awaited unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Being the more active fighter between the two, Anatoly Malykhin believes he is the real champion in the division and dead-set on making it undisputed when he battles ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

The 35-year-old slugger said:

“People can see who the real champion is, and now is the time to prove it. Arjan has pulled out of the fight five or six times. He is not interesting to anyone; he is not needed by anyone.”

Anatoly Malykhin became the interim world champion in February 2022 when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko of Belarus in the second round of their showdown.

He then added the ONE light heavyweight world title back in December with an impressive first-round KO of former champion Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands.

Arjan Bhullar, meanwhile, is making his first title defense at ONE Friday Fights 22. He won the ONE heavyweight championship by topping erstwhile division king Brandon Vera with a second-round technical knockout in title clash in May 2021.

The Indian-Canadian fighter has not competed since but allayed fears of him not being in game shape, by saying he has been active in training and is ready to go to battle come fight day.

