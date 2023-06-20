Anatoly Malykhin shares the moment he felt at "home" with ONE Championship

Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin signed with ONE Championship two years ago and is happy he did as he joined an organization he now calls his home.

‘Sladkiy’ made his promotional debut in March 2021, handing Brazilian Alexandre Machado to a first-round technical knockout defeat.

He racked up three straight victories after, the last two earning him championship world titles.

Anatoly Malykhin knocked out Belarusian Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their clash in February 2022 to become the interim ONE heavyweight world champion.

Then before the year ended, he became the ONE light heavyweight king by dethroning Dutch Reinier de Ridder by way of an opening-round KO in their title showdown back in December.

The 35-year-old Golden Team standout is very grateful for the many opportunities that ONE has given him since calling it his home and seeks to give back each time he competes through quality performances.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I realized that I am home here. I understood that ONE is my home, that I am treated here as their own. So, I am immensely grateful to [ONE CEO and Chairman] Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong]. I say, words cannot describe it, it can only be shown through actions. Thanks, boss.”

Anatoly Malykhin resumes his ONE campaign this week at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok.

He will try to become a bona-fide two-division ONE world champion by defeating reigning heavyweight title holder Arjan Bhullar in their long-awaited unification bout, happening on June 23 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Sladkiy’ vowed to take the fight to ‘Singh’ Bhullar and start his reign as the new main man in the division.

ONE Friday Fights 22, meanwhile, will mark the first title defense of Arjan Bhullar since becoming world champion in May 2021 by defeating former champion and now-retired Brandon Vera.

