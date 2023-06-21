Arjan Bhullar taking on legendary Mike Tyson coach’s philosophy to fighting

Arjan Bhullar is all business when it comes to fighting.

The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion is a firm believer of never celebrating his victories since wins are already an expected outcome when he steps inside the cage.

He can do just that when he takes on Anatoly Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, at ONE Friday Fights 22.

That is if he can beat the rampaging Russian this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Bhullar lambasted Malykhin’s often emotional celebrations after the fights. ‘Singh’ explained that he was never like that and that he often followed the doctrine of legendary boxing coach Cus D’Amato.

"I believe in Cus D'Amato's philosophy, Mike Tyson's old coach. You don't need to celebrate, you don't need to be crying, none of that. You expect to win. And it's another victory, and you keep marching on. And that's what I did when I won the title.” [3:00 onwards in the below video]

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

Bhullar has always been stoic in his bouts, never going erratic in his approach, and employing a grappling-heavy style that quickly drains out his opponents.

His world title win against Brandon Vera was a testament to how Bhullar clinically dissects his opponents.

The Indian star drained Vera’s gas tank with relentless grappling before ending the Filipino legend with a flurry of punches to take the second-round knockout win and the ONE heavyweight world title.

Just as his philosophy states, Bhullar just let out a loud roar and that was the extent of his celebration.

It’s obviously unclear if Bhullar will have as much emotion as Malykhin does at ONE Friday Fights 22. But, a win for ‘Singh’ will truly make him ONE Championship’s undisputed heavyweight king.

