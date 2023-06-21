Arjan Bhullar and wrestling legend Brett Hart share story about their dads on Father’s Day

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar recently shared a story, paying tribute to his own father and to Stu Hart, the legendary father of professional wrestling icons Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart.

During a recent interaction with former WWE and WCW superstar Bret Hart, Arjan Bhullar, who is admittedly a massive professional wrestling fan, looked back on an amateur wrestling tournament that the Hart family attended. Bhullar revealed that he went on to win the tournament and had the opportunity to meet the patriarch of wrestling’s first family, Stu Hart, along with Brett Hart, who became one of the industry's biggest names and most respected stars.

Sharing the interview clip on Instagram, Arjan Bhullar paid tribute to his father and Stu Hart, saying:

“In honor of Fathers' Day here's a cool story of my dad and @brethitmanhart dad, Stu Hart. Stu was a national champion for Canada in amateur wrestling, before WWII broke out and he built the Hart dynasty in pro wrestling. A real tough guy.

“Our fathers were a key reason for our success as they guided and supported us to the top. Not only were Bret and I able to chase our dreams of glory, but our family name and story was brought great honor, creating a lasting legacy. The sacrifice and journey shared with our Fathers is unique and only those that have lived it can relate. It's why Bret wanted to honor his dad with an annual tournament, the Stu Hart Invitational.

“Shoutout to all the dads out there who grind on the daily to provide and take care of their families in every way possible. Enjoy the day my Kings👑✊🏽🙏🏾”

Arjan Bhullar will be back in action this Friday night as he steps inside the Muay Thai Mecca, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, for a long-awaited ONE heavyweight world title unification bout with reigning interim champion Anatoly Malykhin. The two behemoths will headline ONE Friday Fights 22.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes