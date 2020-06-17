Arjan Singh Bhullar helps empower women in his village during COVID-19 pandemic

Arjan Singh Bhullar has been helping his village in India during the pandemic

Arjan Singh Bhullar has also been promoting sports amongst the kids in his village.

Former UFC fighter and current One FC fighter, Arjan Singh Bhullar has been a prospect Indian MMA fans have been paying close attention to. Arjan Singh Bhullar was India's brightest hope for a claim to fame in the MMA world. A decorated prospect with a rich wrestling career, Arjan Singh Bhullar now seems to be giving back the love he received from the country.

Arjan Singh Bhullar shares his dream of creating a model village

During the uncharted times of this pandemic, it is Arjan Singh Bhullar who has stepped up to help the village of Jalandhar in Punjab. He has worked with the village to create a special place for women in the village, just like the men have. He in his statement said,

“I have been frequently visiting India since I was a child. We have built a very special place within the village for the women to gather, as they, unlike men, have nowhere to go and spend time. The women have a great time there and during the pandemic, they have been making masks with the sewing machines that I have procured for them. Today, these women are not only self-sufficient but are also helping and empowering the entire village and the neighboring region.”

This was a part of a mission that Arjan Singh Bhullar picked up, the mission of making Jalandhar a model village. Arjan Singh Bhullar revealed that after winning the 2010 Commonwealth Games, he had built a gym in the region.

“We built a gym shortly after the 2010 Commonwealth Games for the youngsters. It’s connected to the local school and kids come to practice sports from the adjoining villages too. The kids have all taken on sports in a professional way and it keeps them focused. I want to make my village a model village and spread the message that anything is possible all over India when the intent is right.”

Arjan Singh Bhullar stands with a record of 10-1 and is currently on a 3-fight winning streak. He is 1-0 in ONE FC and is expected to face the promotion's champion, Brandon Vera.

Back in February, it was already announced that Arjan Singh Bhullar would get his shot at the title in May but the pandemic forced all events to shut down. Arjan Singh Bhullar in his tenure in the UFC amassed a record of 3-1.