Arnold Allen wants to fight Edson Barboza in December

Yet another fight of Arnold Allen has fallen through, due to his opponent's injury.

The upcoming Featherweight was set to face Jeremy Stephens at the November 7th UFC Fight Night. However, Stephens has had to pull out because of an injury, just like Allen's previous potential opponent, Josh Emmett.

Left without an opponent, Arnold Allen has gone ahead and called out one of the best in the division, Edson Barboza.

Arnold Allen eyes Edson Barboza fight in December

Arnold Allen said that they were looking to book Edson Barboza for this weekend, but he was unable to even make Catchweight.

Edson Barboza then said in an interview that he will be fighting out his UFC contract in December before looking to be employed elsewhere. Arnold Allen is ready to fight Barboza for his last bout in the company.

Caught up with Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR). He wants to fight out his UFC contract in December, January. Wants a tough opponent, but not super picky. Believes he should be making more as a 24-fight UFC vet, and is open to signing elsewhere if UFC won't increase his pay. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 29, 2020

Arnold Allen believes that if the Edson Barboza fight happens, it will help cement his place in the division and that he can hold his own in big fights in UFC.

"If I'm fighting the right fight, then I'm gonna come forward. I'm gonna find my feet and I'm gonna throw some bombs. And Barboza is the fight that's gonna make that happen. I'm pretty sure he's not gonna try and wrestle me, he's gonna try and knock me out."

With a 7-0 record in UFC so far, Arnold Allen really does not have to prove anything. But, a fight with Edson Barboza will definitely add a nice feather to the cap.

Back in June, Arnold Allen said that when he reaches a position to have some say in his fights, he will start calling people out. He also said that he believes with three more wins, he would be right in title shot contention.

"I’ve always said that when I get to a position where I can start calling people out I will, so you might start seeing me change a little bit – I’m not going to start being an arsehole, but I think I’ve earned the right to do that now.

“I think if I win my next three fights, I’d have to be right up there for a title shot. Or if I get two straight finishes, I can’t see why I wouldn’t be next in line."

Arnold Allen said that UFC is yet to offer him a scheduled fight with Edson Barboza, but he is ready to have a go at it in December, if that's when it happens.