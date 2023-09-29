Atomweight queen Angela Lee to train victim of Hawaiian bullying incident

ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee has sponsored free training classes for a victim of bullying this week.

Bullying in schools has grown rampant over the last few years. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, one out of every five students has reported being bullied in school. Most of these incidents take place on school grounds, including the hallway, locker room, in the cafeteria, or in the bathroom.

About a week ago, BJJ legend Tom DeBlass shared footage of a bullying incident that took place in a girls’ bathroom in Hawaii. In the caption, he promised to get the young victim training after a girl twice her size beat her with punches. On Instagram, he wrote:

“IM NEVER REALLY SOMEONE TO SHARE MY BUSINESS ESPECIALLY SOMETHING THIS DEEP & PERSONAL… but me and my ohana decided we’re gonna share this for awareness because we do not condone bullying AT ALL.”

The viral video sparked strong emotions of frustration, rage, and disappointment among members of the Hawaiian community. The video also caught Angela Lee’s attention, who took it upon herself to reach out and train the victim after the incident.

Yesterday, DeBlass publicly thanked Lee on behalf of everyone online for sponsoring the young girl’s training for free:

“Remember the little girl being viciously beat up in the bathroom I posted?That took place in Hawaii. @onechampionship Champion and one of the best female mixed martial artists in history, @angelaleemma, saw my post and reached out to her. She is expecting the young lady to come by her gym very soon and will sponsor this young ladies' training for free.”

Lee commented on the older post:

“Reaching out to this young girl and her family right now.”

Angela Lee is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention after losing her younger sister, Victoria Lee, last year. As a result, Lee has created a nonprofit organization called FightStory to focus on helping fighters from all walks of life struggling with these issues.

To support her cause, donate to fightstory.org.

Angela Lee will also be attending ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.