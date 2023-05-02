Aung La N Sang looking “to break” Fan Rong with another highlight-reel finish

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang’s highlight reel continues to grow after putting up sensational performances as of late.

This Friday, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘The Burmese Python’ wants to add Fan Rong to his lengthy list of victims.

The pair of middleweight heavy-hitters will clash in the promotion’s historic on-site US debut at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Whoever gets their hand raised on May 5 will move one step closer to a rematch with reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

After losing both of his golden straps to ‘The Dutch Knight’, Aung La N Sang knows he needs to keep taking out everyone in his way to earn a shot at the throne he used to occupy.

The 37-year-old has been on a complete warpath since then, beating the brakes off Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao in less than a round.

While ‘King Kong Warrior’ is a finisher himself, Aung La plans to beat him in his own game and decimate him in the most violent way possible. The Kill Cliff FC superstar told ONE Championship:

“I'm going to do a hook kick and a jumping kick to the body. Finish him with a Superman-flying knee. Just kidding. I'm looking to knock him out. I'm looking to break him.”

With 20 first-round victories to his name, Aung La loves to end fights by any means necessary and take as little damage as possible.

Fan Rong, who has 19 wins in 22 matches, seems to employ the same approach, with the majority of his victories also taking place in the first five minutes.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live on US primetime and free for existing Prime Video users in North America.

