Aung La N Sang believes he deserves a world title shot if he beats Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang believes a win over Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 will earn him a shot at reclaiming the ONE middleweight world championship.

‘The Burmese Python’ will head to the 1stBank Center on May 5 for a highly anticipated showdown with well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong. With back-to-back first-round finishes in his last two appearances, Aung La is gunning for not only a third-straight win but a potential ONE world title opportunity:

“In reality, I should have gotten a world title shot but I messed up... I let [Vitaly] Bigdash beat me so it’s my own fault. But I’m going to right my wrong and I’m going to put on an impressive show. And it’s up to ONE Championship but I should be warranted a world title shot after this.”

Watch the full interview below:

After coming up short against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder on two separate occasions, Aung La N Sang appeared to be back on the winning path, earning a win over Leandro Ataides at ONE: Battleground. Unfortunately, his return to the win column was short-lived after being matched up with former ONE world champion Vitaly Bigdash. Dropping a unanimous decision defeat, many believed Aung La’s storied career was coming to a close.

However, a renewed focus at the gym and an emphasis on evolving his already strong skill set have led ‘The Burmese Python’ bag into world title contention. If he can score another big win over the ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong, Aung La N Sang may very well get his long-awaited trilogy bout against ‘The Dutch Knight.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

