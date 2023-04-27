Aung La N Sang says match with Fan Rong will be “violent” 

Aung La N Sang wants to get another shot at the ONE middleweight world title and he believes he needs to make an example of Fan Rong to make it happen.

‘The Burmese Python’ will face his Chinese rival at ONE Fight Night 10 in a middleweight contest on May 5. Their match, which will be held inside 1stBank Center in Colorado, will be part of the stacked card that is ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the former two-division world champion was quick to share his hopes for his upcoming bout inside the circle:

“I want it to be hard and I want it to be violent. I expect a hard fight from him. I expect takedowns and I expect a fight against the cage. I expect hard shots and exchanges. I want it to be a hard bloody fight.”

Aung La’s last two opponents saw just how violent he can be, as they absorbed massive shots off a ground-and-pound from the Burmese star. Riding the momentum of those back-to-back first-round finishes, Aung La N Sang hopes to seal his ticket to a world title shot with another convincing win against Fan Rong.

Meanwhile, ‘King Kong Warrior’ wants to show his improvements and prove that he deserves a world title shot of his own. After winning two of his last three bouts, taking out Aung La will give him an inside track on a world title opportunity.

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

Watch the full interview below:

