Aung La N Sang says he deserves a trilogy with Reinier de Ridder if he beats Fan Rong

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang’s ultimate goal this year is to reclaim his lost ONE middleweight crown.

After knocking out his last two opponents in less than a round, ‘The Burmese Python’ believes a third straight decisive victory against Fan Rong should warrant him a coveted world title shot at 205 pounds.

The Kill Cliff FC standout will take on ‘King Kong Warrior’ at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. If Aung La gets his hands raised, which he intends to do in a quick and violent manner, he wants to challenge the division’s top dog Reinier de Ridder next.

The 37-year-old shared in an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I believe so. It wouldn’t make sense if it didn’t. It’s all up to the big man, Chatri [Sityodtong]. If he says, then he says, then let’s go. If not, then I’ll keep putting these contenders out.”

Aung La N Sang is coming off brutal finishes of Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao, and he’ll be gunning for a third consecutive one against Fan Rong.

A three-fight winning streak is usually worthy of a world title shot. However, Aung La is in a curious position at the moment given his history with ‘The Dutch Knight’.

De Ridder, after all, took away both his middleweight and light heavyweight gold straps in their first two encounters. Plus, the Dutchman isn’t exactly enthused about fighting the Burmese-American for a third time.

Aung La, though, knows another statement win should solidify his claim in the eyes of the promotion’s matchmakers.

If a world title shot is not on the cards, then he will continue blasting everyone in his way, Fan Rong included, until he gets the call.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free for Prime Video users in North America.

