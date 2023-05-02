Aung La N Sang eyes “grand finish” over Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang has his eyes locked on a third-straight finish inside the Circle this Friday night when he squares off against Chinese standout Fan Rong.

‘The Burmese Python’ will make his second appearance of 2023 as ONE Championship heads to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. Clawing his way back into the world title picture after losing his two golden straps, Aung La N Sang is set for another must-win situation if he hopes to keep his ONE world title hopes alive.

Earning back-to-back first-round knockouts against Japanese legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami and Gilberto Galvao in his last two appearances, the Myanmar superstar has every intention of adding Fan Rong to his hit list this Friday night in the ‘Mile High City.’

“I'm looking for a finish. Honestly, I'm looking for a grand finish,” Aung La said in an interview with ONE Championship. “If the submission is there, I'll take it, but I'm not going to force anything. I'm just going to look to break him. Out-work him, I'll just break him.”

Hoping to squash the momentum Aung La N Sang has built in his last two outings, Fan Rong is ready to capitalize on the moment and move even closer to a ONE world title opportunity of his own. Despite a middling 2-2 record inside the Circle, the ‘King Kong Warrior’ has earned 19 career victories with 17 of those coming by way of stoppage. Fan is a legitimate danger to anyone he steps inside the cage with. A win over ‘The Burmese Python’ would adequately remind fans of that fact.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

