Aung La N Sang shows love to Kill Cliff FC after massive win at ONE Fight Night 10

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang returned home a winner after delivering another stunning performance in Colorado last Friday.

The 37-year-old veteran was pitted against Chinese power-striker Fan Rong in a potential world title eliminator bout on the historic U.S. card at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III and made it look easy.

He came into the foray with an already impressive list of finishes in ONE Championship, including nine knockouts and four submissions. On Friday, Aung La stayed true to his promise and delivered his latest submission to continue his run for the ONE middleweight world title.

Since there’s no such thing as a one-man team in MMA, the Myanmar icon displayed his gratitude to his team at Kill Cliff FC for helping him add another highlight reel finish to his resume.

On his personal Instagram account, he relayed the following message:

“1st fight in the USA 🇺🇸 in the last 10 years. I thank God for this victory! Thank you for my amazing team @killcliff_fc all the trainers and training partners with equipping me with the tool to win. Thank you to my family for always being on my side.”

ONE superstars, in particular former adversary ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder, took to Instagram to send congratulatory messages to the former ONE middleweight champion as well.

Check out the list below:

Reinier de Ridder:

Congrats beast🔥 jiujitsu!!

Alain Ngalani :

“Yess champ 👏👏👏👏”

Martin Nguyen:

❤️🔥👏

Jonathan Di Bella:

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Dricus Du Plessis:

Well done my brother what a beast!!

Aung La N Sang has positioned himself closer for a chance to fight Reinier de Ridder for the belt in a trilogy for the ages. All that’s left for Aung La to do is to continue training hard before the next fight announcement is made.

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong replay, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, can be watched free via Amazon Prime in North America.

