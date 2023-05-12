Aung La N Sang says Fan Rong’s onslaught ‘was nothing that I haven’t seen in sparring’

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang put together yet another incredible performance to mark his third straight victory in the Circle – all by finish.

It’s safe to say Aung La is definitely back in form.

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang took care of business against bum-rushing ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5th.

Aung La weathered the early storm from Fan Rong, before securing a tight guillotine choke as the Chinese middleweight rushed in for a takedown. Within moments, ‘The Burmese Python’ forced the tap and that was all she wrote.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Aung La said he wasn’t surprised by Fan Rong’s advances, and said it was just regular stuff from ‘King Kong Warrior’:

“Did he frustrate me? Yes, he caught me with some shots but it’s nothing that I haven’t seen in sparring.”

‘The Burmese Python’ went on to say his training with his teammates at Kill Cliff has sharpened his tools for victory:

“I train with the best team at Kill Cliff FC. We got phenomenal athletes there. It’s like another day in sparring where I get hit, but you got to keep going. You can’t stop.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Aung La’s submission of Fan Rong and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card free via replay on Amazon Prime.

