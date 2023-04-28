Aung La N Sang says the reason he fights is ‘bigger than Fan Rong’

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship and is a massive hit in Asia, especially in his home country of Myanmar.

Whenever Aung La N Sang heads to Yangon, the country’s capital, he is mobbed by a throng of fans wherever he steps foot. In Myanmar, Aung La N Sang is like Manny Pacquiao and Elvis rolled into one.

The 37-year-old has served as an inspiration for his people throughout his career, and has a huge responsibility of lifting an entire nation on his shoulders.

He will look to do just that when he steps inside the circle for his next fight.

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang will face hulking Chinese fighter ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong in a middleweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang talked about why he fights, and says it’s bigger than what his next matchup entails.

‘The Burmese Python’ said:

“I just take it as it is. I mean, I don't need extra motivation. I have motivation in me already. There's a reason why I fight. And it's bigger than Fan Rong. It's bigger than me. I don't need extra motivation. I'm just going to go out there.”

