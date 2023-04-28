Aung La N Sang doesn’t believe Fan Rong has any big advantage over him

Aung La N Sang does not believe his ONE Fight Night 10 opponent, Fan Rong, will hold any type of advantage over him inside the Circle.

‘The Burmese Python’ will look to make it three-in-a-row after scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts against Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami and BJJ icon Gilberto Galvao. Standing in his way will be Fan Rong, a well-rounded 19-win veteran determined to get back into the win column.

In an interview with The MMA Super Fan, Aung La N Sang suggested that his opponent on May 5 will present a tough test, but does not believe the ‘King Kong Warrior’ will carry a significant advantage going into their clash at the 1STBANK Center.

“I think he’s very well-rounded, but I don’t think he’s gonna have a skillset advantage for me. I don’t think he’ll have a fight IQ advantage over me either. So I don’t see a big advantage for him. It’s just going to be a tough fight.”

Aung La N Sang believes a decisive win over Fan Rong could put him back into title contention, potentially earning him a long-awaited trilogy bout against the man who dethroned him at both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships - Reinier de Ridder.

Getting there will be easier said than done with Fan Rong standing in his way. The ‘King Kong Warrior’ currently carries a middling 2-2 record under the ONE Championship banner, but those losses have come against two of the most feared names in the promotion’s middleweight division, Vitaly Bigdash, and the aforementioned Reinier de Ridder.

Overall, Fan holds an impressive 19-3 record with 17 of those victories coming by way of finish. With a healthy mix of submissions and knockouts, Fan has proven to be dangerous no matter where the fight takes him.

