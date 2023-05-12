Aung La N Sang all praise for immense support at ONE Fight Night 10: “I’m blessed” 

Aung La N Sang couldn’t have hoped for a grander stage to pick up a third consecutive victory inside the ONE circle.

Inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, last week, ‘The Burmese Python’ earned his 30th career win against Chinese star Fan Rong, closing out their middleweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 10 via a guillotine choke at the 48-second mark of the second canto.

Following a back-and-forth first round, Fan Rong stung the Myanmarese athlete with a hard right under a minute into the restart. However, his eagerness to get the upper hand over the Kill Cliff FC athlete on the canvas proved costly, as Aung La N Sang sunk in the match-winning submission from guard – much to the pleasure of the audience inside the packed arena.

The Florida-based fighter spoke highly of the support he received from fans in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post following his win.

The 37-year-old said:

“Thank you for the love. Thank you for all the support. I’m blessed to have all my fans. God is good.”

Watch the full interview here:

Aung La's latest win improved his overall record to 30-13 and marked his third back-to-back win since October 2019.

More importantly, it strengthened his case for an opportunity to reclaim the ONE middleweight world title he dropped to Reinier de Ridder when the pair went to war at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2020.

Often seen as the gatekeeper of the stacked division, Aung La N Sang is ready to slay any threat that comes between him and a shot at the middleweight gold.

Poll : 0 votes