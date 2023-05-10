Relive all of the highlights from the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card

ONE Fight Night 10 delivered an incredible night of action last weekend as the biggest names in ONE Championship converged on the 1stBank Center in Colorado for a historic evening of combat sports. If you missed any of the action from the critically acclaimed event, ONE is giving fans an opportunity to take in every jaw-dropping moment courtesy of a highlight reel as seen below:

“Relive all the best moments from our historic U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III!”

Watch the full video below:

ONE Fight Night 10 featured the biggest names in all of combat sports and was headlined by not one, not two, but three massive ONE world title fights. The first ONE world title bout pitted reigning flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci against Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai.

Musumeci scored a rear-naked choke submission with less than two minutes remaining in the contest to retain his ONE world title.

Not to be outdone, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon delivered another incredible knockout finish in his return to the circle. Squaring off with ONE Championship debutant Edgar Tabares, ‘The Iron Man’ landed a brutal elbow in the second round that sent Tabares crashing to the canvas and unable to answer the referee’s 10-count. The bout would be Rodtang’s 12th-straight win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner.

Rounding out the night of memorable moments was flyweight great Demetrious Johnson. Defending his world title again division rival Adriano Moraes in a trilogy bout, ‘Mighty Mouse’ captured his 25th career victory and his first ONE flyweight world title defense, further establishing himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The night also featured iconic finishes from ONE Championship’s biggest stars including Stamp Fairtex, Zebaztian Kadestam, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, and Aung La N Sang.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

