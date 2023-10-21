"Be humble young man" - Tim Elliott issues classy response as Muhammad Mokaev accuses him of being a social media tough guy

Muhammad Mokaev is one of the most talked-about flyweights on the roster. He's undefeated with a high level of skill in the feared school of Dagestani wrestling. Furthermore, his toughness and grit became a talking point after he survived a kneebar from Jafel Filho, which many believe would have felled a lesser foe.

Unfortunately, heading into his UFC 294 clash with Tim Elliott, Muhammad Mokaev has become a conversational topic. All but one fighters made weight yesterday, with the weigh-ins largely devoid of failures on the scale. However, Elliott took to X/Twitter to accuse Mokaev of secretly missing weight.

He alleged that Mokaev's weight was read differently by a digital scale backstage, compared to what the scale on stage read. The accusation led to an X/Twitter exchange, which culminated with Mokaev labeling Elliot someone who is only tough on social media. This drew a classy, but fiery response from Elliott.

"I said I don’t give a f**k you didn’t make weight, and that I was talking shit on Twitter. I was a kid once too, be humble young man"

Both men officially weighed in at 126 pounds, so their bout will take place without incident. Tim Elliott represents Muhammad Mokaev's first crack at a top 10 opponent, and beating him in quick and dominant fashion will be imperative to his dream to break Jon Jones' record as the youngest UFC champion in history.

He has until March next year to do so, and will need to be fast-tracked to a title shot to realize his goal.

Muhammad Mokaev is an Englishman

While he was born in Dagestan, which is home to some of the most dominant UFC fighters, past and present, Muhammad Mokaev is also English and resides in the city of Manchester. Mokaev was born in Buynaksk, Dagestan, but at age 12, moved to England and has resided there since.

Although the roots of his grappling and wrestling are in Dagestan, it was only in England that he began to enjoy the pursuit of martials arts. He began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and submission wrestling, but has not yet reached the rank of black belt despite his high-level skill.