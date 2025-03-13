"Before he became gigantic" - When Joe Rogan revealed Conor McGregor nearly joined his $250 million podcast as guest

Joe Rogan's popular podcast is often joined by prominent public figures like doctors, scientists, influencers, and combat sports athletes. In an old episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed that Conor McGregor almost joined the $250 million podcast as a guest before he became a huge superstar.

McGregor joined the UFC in 2013 and shot to prominence after defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 194 to become the featherweight champion. In the coming years, 'The Notorious' progressed as one of the biggest superstars in the MMA. His unparalleled trash-talking combined with the aura around his personality made him the face of the leading professional MMA organization in the world.

Joined by Brendan Schaub in an old episode of his podcast, the famed UFC color commentator revealed that he almost had the 36-year-old Irishman on his podcast:

"We almost did it before, trying to figure out times before he became gigantic, before the Diaz fight, before he won the title, there was some talk about it. You know what man, for better or worse, I don't chase anybody."

Watch Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Luke Thomas weighed in on Jon Jones vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov GOAT debate with Joe Rogan

Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov have two of the most celebrated careers in professional MMA. Jones has lost just one fight via DQ across his entire career and is a double-division champion. He held the UFC light heavyweight title in the past and is the reigning heavyweight champion of the company.

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with a perfect record of 29-0 and is a former UFC lightweight champion. The debate around the MMA GOAT often involves these two fighters.

MMA journalist Luke Thomas joined Joe Rogan on episode #98 of the JRE MMA Show and shared his opinion regarding debate:

"The thing about Khabib where he falls short is that it's just inevitability. Like his run through 29 fights is the best run I've seen through 29 fights ever. Jones is not my best friend or anything, but that is the best total resume I've seen."

Watch Luke Thomas' comments below (5:25):

