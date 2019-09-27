Bellator 228: Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Bellator 228

Bellator 228 is set to be the last event of a packed weekend for the MMA promotion. With Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 taking place a day before, there's quite a lot of action this week for fans of the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 160 is also taking place this week, which means that MMA fans, in general, have several options to watch this week.

At Bellator 228, there will be a Featherweight Championship bout between the Champion, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire, and Juan Archuleta. The matchup is a first-round bout in the Featherweight World Grand Prix.

The co-main event is also massive as Gegard Mousasi is set to take on Lyoto Machida. The two former UFC stars will fight, and the winner might get a chance at either the Middleweight Championship or the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Bellator 228 Location and Date

Location: The Forum, Inglewood, California, United States of America.

Date: 28th September (USA), 29th September (UK), 29th September (India)

Start Time: Main Card: 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (BST), 7:30 AM (IST)

Start Time: Preliminary Card: 7:30 PM (EST), 12:30 AM (BST), 5:00 AM (IST)

Bellator 228 Match Card:

Main Card

Patricio Freire vs. Juan Archuleta Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi AJ McKee vs. Georgi Karakhanyan Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales Daniel Weichel vs. Saul Rogers

Preliminary Card

Michael Jasper vs. Johnny Cisneros Jay Viola vs. Jonathan Santa Maria Joshua Jones vs. Dominic Clark Weber Almeida vs. Castle Williams Jason Edwards vs. Adrian Najera Antonio McKee vs. William Sriyapai Emilio Williams vs. Ian Butler AJ Agazarm vs. Jonathan Quiroz Andre Walker vs. Osman Diaz Ava Knight vs. Shannon Goughary James Barnes vs. David Duran

Where to watch Bellator 228 Live in the US and UK?

Bellator 228 can be watched live in the United States on DAZN. The preliminary card will also be on DAZN.

In the United Kingdom, Bellator 228 is going to be available on Sky Sports Arena.

Where and how to watch Bellator 228 Live in India?

Bellator 228 can be watched live in India on DSport at 7:30 AM on the 29th of September.

