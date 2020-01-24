Bellator 238: Budd vs Cyborg - matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US and UK
Bellator 238 has rolled around, and with it has also arrived the debut of Cris Cyborg. The event will see the first time that Cyborg has fought anywhere other than UFC in the past 5 years. After her contentious relationship with Dana White saw her time in the company come to an unhappy end, she is approaching her first fight in the Bellator with a far more positive outlook.
At Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg will be in the main event and will go up against current Bellator Featherweight Champion Julia Budd. With that in mind, it is time to see what she can do and if she can begin her time in the company with a title.
Also on the card, Darrion Caldwell will be fighting Adam Borics in the co-main event of the night as they take part in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final.
Let's take a look at what other fights are on the card, as well as where, when, and how to watch Bellator 238.
Bellator 238: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: The Forum, Inglewood, California, United States of America.
Date: January 25, 2019 (USA), January 26, 2019 (United Kingdom), January 26, 2019 (India)
Start Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 8:30 AM (IST)
Preliminary Card - 7:30 PM (EST), 12:30 AM (UK Time), 6 AM (IST)
Bellator 238 Fight Card
Main Card
Women's Featherweight Fight: Julia Budd (c) vs Cris Cyborg
Featherweight Fight: Darrion Caldwell vs Adam Borics
Bantamweight Fight: Sergio Pettis vs Alfred Khashakyan
Welterweight Fight: Raymond Daniels vs Jason King
Women's Strawweight Fight: Ava Knight vs Emilee King
Featherweight Fight: Henry Corrales vs Juan Archuleta
Preliminary Card
Featherweight Fight: Aaron Pico vs Daniel Carey
Featherweight Fight: Jay Jay Wilson vs Mario Navarro
Lightweight Fight: Anthony Taylor vs Chris Avila
Welterweight Fight: David Pacheco vs Miguel Jacob
Catchweight Fight(160 lbs.): Brandon Bender vs Joshua Jones
Lightweight Fight: Ricardo Seixas vs Dominic Clark
Featherweight Fight: Tony Bartovich vs Jarrett Connor
Featherweight Fight: AJ Agazarm vs Adel Altamimi
Catchweight Fight(180 lbs.): Curtis Millender vs Moses Murrietta
Where to watch Bellator 238 in the US and UK?
Bellator 238: Budd vs Cyborg can be watched live on DAZN in the USA. In the United Kingdom, Bellator 238 can be watched live on Sky Sports Arena.Modified 24 Jan 2020, 13:29 IST