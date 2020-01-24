Bellator 238: Budd vs Cyborg - matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US and UK

Bellator 238

Bellator 238 has rolled around, and with it has also arrived the debut of Cris Cyborg. The event will see the first time that Cyborg has fought anywhere other than UFC in the past 5 years. After her contentious relationship with Dana White saw her time in the company come to an unhappy end, she is approaching her first fight in the Bellator with a far more positive outlook.

At Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg will be in the main event and will go up against current Bellator Featherweight Champion Julia Budd. With that in mind, it is time to see what she can do and if she can begin her time in the company with a title.

Also on the card, Darrion Caldwell will be fighting Adam Borics in the co-main event of the night as they take part in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final.

Let's take a look at what other fights are on the card, as well as where, when, and how to watch Bellator 238.

Bellator 238: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: The Forum, Inglewood, California, United States of America.

Date: January 25, 2019 (USA), January 26, 2019 (United Kingdom), January 26, 2019 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 8:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 7:30 PM (EST), 12:30 AM (UK Time), 6 AM (IST)

Bellator 238 Fight Card

Main Card

Women's Featherweight Fight: Julia Budd (c) vs Cris Cyborg

Featherweight Fight: Darrion Caldwell vs Adam Borics

Bantamweight Fight: Sergio Pettis vs Alfred Khashakyan

Welterweight Fight: Raymond Daniels vs Jason King

Women's Strawweight Fight: Ava Knight vs Emilee King

Featherweight Fight: Henry Corrales vs Juan Archuleta

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Fight: Aaron Pico vs Daniel Carey

Featherweight Fight: Jay Jay Wilson vs Mario Navarro

Lightweight Fight: Anthony Taylor vs Chris Avila

Welterweight Fight: David Pacheco vs Miguel Jacob

Catchweight Fight(160 lbs.): Brandon Bender vs Joshua Jones

Lightweight Fight: Ricardo Seixas vs Dominic Clark

Featherweight Fight: Tony Bartovich vs Jarrett Connor

Featherweight Fight: AJ Agazarm vs Adel Altamimi

Catchweight Fight(180 lbs.): Curtis Millender vs Moses Murrietta

Where to watch Bellator 238 in the US and UK?

Bellator 238: Budd vs Cyborg can be watched live on DAZN in the USA. In the United Kingdom, Bellator 238 can be watched live on Sky Sports Arena.