I'm not into selling my soul for this - Beneil Dariush blames himself for his UFC career being in 'limbo' 

Beneil Dariush recently offered his take on why his career has seemingly stagnated in the lightweight division.

The King's MMA product admitted that his inability to master the art of talking himself up is the reason he is often overlooked. Dariush further declared that the UFC's tendency to look past him did not surprise him in the least.

While in conversation with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch at the UFC Hall of Fame induction event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dariush declared that he has no intentions of changing his personality to receive better opportunities:

"You know, I know it's my fault because I don't, I'm not so vocal. But at the end of the day, it is also who I am. I'm not planning on changing who I am whether it's for a title shot or whether it's for money. I just, I'm not into the whole selling my soul thing for this. So yeah, I'm actually, I was expecting this."

Catch Beneil Dariush's full interaction with Sportskeeds MMA's James Lynch below:

One would imagine that being ranked No. 6 in the UFC's lightweight division with a 7-fight win-streak would be enough to earn a fighter a shot at divisional gold. However, 'Benny' can attest to the fact that it is not.

Dariush, who has been gunning for a fight against Islam Makhachev for the mantle of No. 1 contender, is currently an outlier at best when it comes to the title picture in the 155-lbs pool.

Beneil Dariush opens up about his potential opponents in the future

In the same interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Beneil Dariush name-checked the fighters he wanted to lock horns with next, including Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

The 33-year-old also offered his take on a potential fight against Mateusz Gamrot after UFC President Dana White recently expressed great interest in putting a fight between the two together.

"Dustin Poirier, obviously, rankings wise. There's Michael Chandler as well and then also, I saw [Dana White] speak about [Mateusz Gamrot]. I like that fight. It's not a bad fight."

Beneil Dariush most recently featured in a lightweight clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 back in May 2021. 'Benny' managed to outperform 'El Cucuy' over the course of three rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Dariush locks in the heel hook but Ferguson somehow battles out! NEXT-LEVEL TOUGHNESS ON DISPLAY.Dariush locks in the heel hook but Ferguson somehow battles out! #UFC262 NEXT-LEVEL TOUGHNESS ON DISPLAY. 😳Dariush locks in the heel hook but Ferguson somehow battles out! #UFC262 https://t.co/cxplA1qWKp

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far