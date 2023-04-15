Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev next says former champ,  Daniel Cormier in "trouble" for UFC commentary, Andrew Tate buys friend a Porsche: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Former lightweight champion weighs in on potential Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev clash

Rafael dos Anjos has stated that Beneil Dairush should be the next contender for Islam Makhachev, following the news that Charles Oliveira has pulled out of their fight.

Dariush and Oliveria were set to face off at UFC 288 next month in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. Their co-main event clash was seen as the decider for the next challenger to Makhachev, however 'Do Bronx' has suffered an injury that has seen him pull out of the pay-per-view.

The No.4 ranked 'Benny' has been in the form of his career as of late, sporting a seriously impressive eight-fight winstreak which has been coupled with multiple performance bonuses. Whilst the 33-year-old is likely disappointed at the news of his bout with Oliveira needing to be rescheduled, former champ Rafael dos Anjos took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation.

According to 'RDA', the injury to Charles Oliveira should catapult Dariush into the title picture. He tweeted:

"With Oliveira out, Bene should fight Islam for the title."

#2. Daniel Cormier criticized for "biased" UFC commentary during Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he was in trouble with the UFC brass for his commentary during Max Holloway's iconic performance versus Calvin Kattar.

On January 7, 2021 at UFC Fight Island, Holloway faced Kattar in one of the most one-sided beatdowns in the organization's history. 'Blessed' was better than his opponent in every aspect of the game, but is most notably remembered for his antics during the fifth round.

As the two men stepped into the middle of the cage for the last five minutes of action, Max Holloway was fired up as he looked to send a message to his doubters following his consecutive losses to Alexander Volkanovski.

What transpired was a masterclass from the Hawaiian native as he turned to 'DC' in the commentary booth whilst continuing to land punches on 'The Boston Finisher' as well as slip his attempted strikes.

During the fight, Holloway shouted towards Cormier:

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC baby. I'm the best boxer!"

Daniel Cormier recently interviewed Max Holloway ahead of his bout with Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City this weekend. During the interview, 'DC' revealed that Holloway's comments towards him during the fight made some fans think Cormier was being "biased". He said:

"You put it on Calvin Kattar... But I got into trouble for that. You were over there talking to me in the middle of the fight, I'm not saying sh*t... I'm trying not to make eye contact, but they tell me I'm biased."

Check out the interview here (5:30):

#1. Andrew Tate buys friend a Porsche worth over $150,000

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has wasted no time in causing a stir on social media since he was placed under house arrest earlier this month.

The former kickboxing world champion and his brother Tristan have been in Romanian police custody since they were arrested in December 2022. The pair have been accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

The Tate brothers maintained their innocence throughout their incarceration due to a lack of evidence, and were eventually released from jail and placed under house arrest whilst the investigations continued.

Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans.



Vivid pain.



One hour home and I cant stand my phone.



Some habits die hard.



Following their release, the 36-year-old recently took to Twitter to reveal that he had met up with an old friend of his and his brothers. The friend had fallen under hard times due to a divorce which had seen his ex-wife take his home and money and forced him to sell his car.

Understandably frustrated by the situation, Andrew Tate admitted that he couldn't stand to see his friend lose so much. Tate decided to help him out and opted to surprise him with a stunning used Porsche car, worth over $150,000. The social media influencer also took aim at divorce proceedings, suggesting the system is catered towards helping females. Tate wrote:

"Oldest friend of @TateTheTalisman. Worked hard for 10 yrs, his wife divorced, took the house and he had to sell his BMW. Met last month for first time in years, he was catching ubers. So I grabbed him a 150k Porsche. Used but instantly available. Female system can’t hurt my friends"

Check out the video here:

Worked hard for 10 yrs, his wife divorced, took the house and he had to sell his BMW



Met last month for first time in years, he was catching ubers



So I grabbed him a 150k Porsche



Used but instantly available



