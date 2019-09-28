Best and Worst from Bellator Dublin/227: Hometown favorite dominant; co-main eventers fined

Conor McGregor

Bellator came to Dublin for their pay-per-view as they held a combined event of Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227.

The company saw some of their top fighters do battle at the event. However, throughout the event there appeared to both highs and lows. With some fighters showing unsportsmanlike conduct, while other fighters managed to continue their dominant runs, Bellator saw a mixed bag of performances.

In this article, we will highlight both the best and the worst from Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227. There were 3 bests and 2 worsts at the end of the night.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5 Best: Peter Queally with a big win

Peter Queally

Queally showcased his abilities at Bellator Dublin in the aptest way that he could. He rode the pure momentum of the support of the home crowd who gave him a rousing and proper reception when he took on the Englishman Ryan Scope.

With the support of the crowd to back him up, Queally dominated from the very first round, landing some enormous shots to Scope in the first round. Those shots by themselves were often more than enough to have stopped the fight, but Scope found it in himself to keep fighting despite the beating that he took.

They went into the second round, where Queally was the one in trouble and almost had to tap out to a Rear Naked Choke attempt by Ryan Scope. Thankfully for the Irish fighter, he was able to survive and get to his feet. There he landed a huge right on Scope who, already tired from the choke attempt, fell off his feet., with the fight coming to a jubilant end for the Irish fighter, who tried to go celebrate with Conor McGregor.

After having lost his debut fight in Bellator, this fight was a critical win for Queally, who started off the fiery Dublin card.

