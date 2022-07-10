Best fights to watch during UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

It's Saturday and another exciting UFC event awaits us. Today's event features four men's fights and one women's fight in the Prelims, and six men's brawls on the main card.

Let's take a look at the entire fight card for Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev and see which bouts are worth watching closely.

UFC Prelims

UFC 218: Herring v Casey

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

This bout is the only women's fight in today's card. It faces off Shevchenko (9-4), the Kkyrgyzstani against American Casey, who holds a 10-9 record.

This fight will be interesting and close because both fighters have a 67 inch reach, and are almost the same height. Both Shevchenko and Casey are well beyond their prime, being 37 and 35 years old respectively.

The southpaw boasts a higher significant strike accuracy percentage and has nearly twice the average takedowns than Casey. Even though the stats favor Shevchenko, this will be a fun battle to watch.

Main Card

UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy celebration

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

This light heavyweight fight between the Brazilian Borralho and Armenian Petrosyan has all the characteristics of possibly ending in a quick finish.

Borralho stands at 5' 10'' while Petrosyan is five inches taller. In terms of reach, Borralho has a significant advantage. Petrosyan has 7.56 significant strikes landed per minute compared to the southpaw's 3.66. However, Borralho's accuracy is much better than his opponent.

The majority of clashes between each combatant ended before the final bell. Both fighters have only lost one fight a piece. Borralho has not lost in his last 11 fights, while Petrosyan is on a 3-fight winning streak. Who will be victorious today?

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

The main card is highlighted by the main event - a lightweight fight between the two 'Rafaels'. The Brazilian is an experienced veteran with plenty of MMA experience.

He has a 31-13 record while the Kyrgyzstani, Fiziev, is 11-1 with his only loss coming in his UFC debut - a KO loss to Magomed Mustafaev in Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik.

Fiziev is a heavy favorite to win the fight, but could his lack of experience and weak ground game lead to an upset? Dos Anjos is a submission master, with a 10-1 record in fights ending with a sub. These are two brawlers who have wildly different styles, and it's anyone's guess who will come out on top.

UFC News @UFCNews



Rafael dos Anjos ( "I think he's never seen what I have seen in there."Rafael dos Anjos ( @RdosAnjosMMA ) believes his wealth of experience will be a factor in his #UFCVegas58 main event against Rafael Fiziev "I think he's never seen what I have seen in there."Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) believes his wealth of experience will be a factor in his #UFCVegas58 main event against Rafael Fiziev 🔊⬆️ https://t.co/L9yo7tTuel

Both the prelims and main card of Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also stream the whole event with an ESPN+ subscription. The first fight starts at 6 PM ET, July 9.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev? Dos Anjos Fiziev 0 votes so far