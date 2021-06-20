Best Twitter reactions as Anderson Silva brings back the swagger against Julio Cesar Chavez. Jr

UFC legend Anderson Silva sent shockwaves across the combat sports world with his impressive upset win over Julio Cesar Chavez. Jr. in his return to pro-boxing at 'Tribute to the Kings'. After eight rounds, 'The Spider' bagged a split decision victory against the former boxing champion.

Two of the judges scored the contest 77-75 in favor of Anderson Silva, while another official gave the nod to 77-75 for Julio Cesar Chavez. Jr. The official results stirred up controversy as many believed Anderson Silva deserved a unanimous decision win.

After spending 14 years in the octagon, the former longtime UFC middleweight champion has previously expressed his desire to return to the squared circle. Many believed that at 46-years-old, Anderson Silva would not stand a chance against the Mexican boxer who held a 52-5-1 record coming into the fight.

After putting on an odds-shattering performance, a huge segment of combat sports fans and personalities were impressed with Anderson Silva's stellar performance. Check out the best Twitter reactions to the Brazilian's victory over Chavez Jr.

Former UFC champions congratulate Anderson Silva

@SpiderAnderson just beat Julio Caesar Chavez Jr!!!!! Great job champ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 20, 2021

Former UFC champions Daniel Cormier, Chris Cyborg, and Frank Mir were elated by Anderson Silva's victory. Cormier was happy to see Silva get the job done, while Mir and Cyborg called him a "legend" and a "GOAT."

UFC strawweight Alex Chambers thought Silva looked phenomenal in the boxing ring, while ONE Championship featherweight Gurdarshan Mangat tweeted that he's "absolutely loving" what he saw out of 'The Spider.'

Congrats @SpiderAnderson You looked phenomenal out there. Respect to Chavez Jr! #ChavezjrSilva — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 20, 2021

MMA broadcasters were thrilled by Anderson Silva's win

Combat sports journalists Ariel Helwani, Marc Raimondi, and Damon Martin chimed in as the fight went on. Helwani and Martin pointed out the obvious, saying Anderson Silva has made one of the most successful transitions from MMA to boxing so far.

Silva is doing well. Probably better than most boxing purists thought. Can’t help but think how much better he’d be if this was 6-8 years ago. The skills are there. Shame he never got that chance. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

'It's safe to say he already did better than Ben Askren"



Commentators on Anderson Silva's performance through R1 tonight @FiteTV #TributeToTheKings — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 20, 2021

Shaun Al-Shatti and Marc Raimondi, meanwhile, enumerated the reasons why Silva's win was so impressive.

This is actually insane. Silva beat up Chavez Jr. in that fourth round. He hurt him with a left late and a jab earlier in the round. Silva might be winning this fight at the halfway mark. #TributeToTheKings — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva, at age 46, as a neophyte boxer, just outboxed a 35-year-old with 60 bouts of boxing experience. And honestly? He made it look suuuuper easy. What a legend. #TributeToTheKings — SUNS IN 4 AL-SHATTI (@shaunalshatti) June 20, 2021

MMA personalities greet Anderson Silva

Former UFC broadcaster Mike Goldberg used his catchphrases to congratulate Anderson Silva. He added that he wasn't surprised that the former UFC pound-for-pound king was able to pull off an upset.

Referee 'Big' John McCarthy, on the other hand, was happy that the decision went in Silva's favor. But he wasn't too pleased with the fact that one judge awarded the nod to Chavez Jr.

Holy crap @SpiderAnderson just beat Chavez Jr. They gave him a Split Decision, but it was a runaway win no doubt for Silva. Should have been no more than 6-2 for Silva — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) June 20, 2021

Mexican boxing icons react to Anderson Silva's win

Boxing megastars Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. had contrasting reactions to the decision. After the fight, Canelo immediately approached Silva to congratulate him, while Chavez Sr. was naturally disappointed by his son's loss.

Silva seemed very touched that Canelo showed him lover afterwards. pic.twitter.com/RWcybvwFB8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

Julio Cesar Chavez watching his son lose rounds to Anderson Silva, probably pic.twitter.com/npD1GiiMBj — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) June 20, 2021

